Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Friday that there are chances of another attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, claiming that his party had received reports about preparations to assassinate PTI chief.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by other PTI leaders, Babar Awan alleged that a foreign agency is involved in planning to assassinate Imran Khan during his appearance in Islamabad courts. “Formula of Salman Taseer and Liaquat Bagh (Benazir) being pondered to assassinate Khan,” he claimed.

Babar went on to say that registration of “fake” cases against the former premier in Islamabad indicate that the actual plan was to grab and trap Khan in the federal capital and “assassinate him by using a sniper or some other suicidal terror act”.

“All CCTV cameras had been closed during Imran Khan’s appearance in judicial complex and security officials were removed too,” said Awan and asked government to name those involved in this act.

Babar Awan recalled how Khan used to tell the nation that he would be attacked and the blame would be shifted to a ‘religious fanatic’. “Attempts are being made to surround Khan in the Islamabad court. Then be attacked by a sniper.”

While recalling the murders of Salman Taseer and Benazir Bhutto, Awan said that the assassination plan for Imran Khan has been made in a way similar to these two murders.

The PTI lawyer requested the court to proceed with the further proceedings of cases against Khan via video link keeping the threats to his life in view

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders had been injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march in November.