LAHORE - Representatives of People’s Lawyers Forum and Progressive Lawyers Alliancemet Chairman Paki­stan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bila­wal House Lahore here on Thursday. Chairman PPP was congratulated and thanked by the representa­tives of People’s Lawyers Forum and Progressive Lawyers Alliance for success in the Lahore High Court Bar Association.PPPbacked Sabahat Rizvi, the winning candidate of the Progressive Lawyers Alliance for High Court Bar Secretary, thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for his support. Bilwal specially congratulated Sabahat Rizvi on being elected as the Secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Association. Prominent member of Pakistan Bar Council including Abid Saqi and Raheel Kamran Cheema also met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Representatives of People’s Lawyers Forum and Progressive Lawyers Alliance expressed their de­termination to support Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution. Bilawal assured the lawyers communitythat he will continue the struggle for the protection and super­macy of the Constitution of Pakistan