Share:

Mohmand - By-election for the National Assembly seat NA-42 Mohmand will be held on March 19.

District Election Commissioner Umar Khan has released the final list of candidates with only four candidates in the run. Former MNA Sajid Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr Farooq Afzl of QWP, Zar Khan Safi and Zakirullah have been allotted election symbols.

Former MPA Abbas Rehman, former MPA Nisar Mohmand of ANP, Waheed Mohmand of PPP, former Senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad have withdrawn their nomination papers.