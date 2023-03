Share:

LAHORE - The Capital Premier League 2023 under the management of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council and in collaboration with Bank of Punjab will roll into action from March 14 at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

The opening match will be played between Islamabad Kings and Pindi War Lords. A total of four teams are participating in the CPL, in which more than 50 players from across the country are featuring. The final will be played on March 16