The Central Development Working Party has approved different development projects, worth 63.82 billion rupees.

The approval was accorded at a meeting of the Party in Islamabad with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting approved China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project worth 909.285 million rupees which envisages establishing Project Management and implementation of the CPEC activities on ML-1 of Pakistan Railways.

Approval was also granted to construction of Dhudial by-pass in Chakwal, National Police Hospital in Islamabad, Faculty Development Program for Pakistani Universities and establishment of the Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technology at Miranshah in North Waziristan.