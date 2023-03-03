Share:

LARKANA - Panic created among the admitted poor patients when cement bars suddenly fell down over a child in the Urology Children Ward of the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Thursday due to which he was injured. The patient was identified as 3-year Allah Bachayo Shaikh, resident of Izzat Ji Wand village located near Naundero. The admitted patients came out of the ward after hearing the noise of the fallen cement bars under fear. The father of the affected child told newsmen that his minor son is suffering from the kidney stone hence he was diagnosed and then brought to the Urology Ward a week ago for treatment and removal of his stone where this incident has taken place due to the dilapidated and shabby condition of the Ward.