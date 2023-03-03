Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM.

ISLAMABAD    -    Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif separately at the PM office on Thurs­day and discussed pro­fessional matters relat­ed to the armed forces of Pakistan.

Official sources told The Nation that during the meeting, General Sa­hir Shamshad Mirza held a one-on-one meeting with the prime minis­ter and discussed mat­ters related to the armed forces of Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full support to the pro­fessional needs of the three armed forces.

Later, General Asim Munir also called on prime minister and discussed matters re­lated to the Pakistan army and the security situation in the context of the fresh wave of ter­rorism in the country.

Tessori vows to continue consultations with stakeholders for economic stability

The army chief briefed the PM on the security situation at eastern and western borders. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Thursday directed the Power Division to hold a departmental action after the findings of an inquiry report held responsible the ‘human and techni­cal error’ for the country­wide power breakdown of January 23.

The prime minister gave the order as the in­quiry report of the mas­sive power breakdown was presented in the cabinet meeting. Chair­ing the meeting, PM Sharif said the nation was awaiting strict ac­tion against those re­sponsible for the inci­dent that left the country in a power blackout for several hours. The inquiry report also said that an abnormal increase in the frequency of the alternate current line tripped the auto­matic security system of power plants. It also said that the Kot Addu power plant had the facil­ity of ‘black start’, however due to expiry of the contract of the plant, it could not be made op­erational. Black Start is the pro­cedure to recover from a to­tal or partial shutdown of the transmission system which has caused an extensive loss of sup­plies. The prime minister or­dered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to line the power system with Supervi­sory Control and Data Acquisi­tion (SCADA).

Shahida Raza sacrifices her life in Italy shipwreck to save son's health

The federal cabinet was pro­posed that a special police force be deployed in areas with 60 percent and more line losses. The prime minister directed to constitute a special cabinet committee to finalize a strat­egy to end line losses, theft of electricity and solarization of tube wells. Also, Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored that Pakistan valued its longstand­ing relationship with the Unit­ed States and wanted to further deepen bilateral relations. 

The prime minister was talking to a four-member U.S. California State Assembly dele­gation led by Chris Holden that called on him. Other members of the delegation included As­sembly members Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. 

The prime minister said Paki­stan and the US celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplo­matic relations last year. 

Dar accuses Imran of economic woes

In that backdrop, he said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Res­olution’ between California and Punjab on January 9 this year was a welcome development. 

Punjab and California could work together in areas of mu­tual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, ed­ucation, and cultural exchang­es, he added. 

The prime minister appreciat­ed the positive role being played by the Pakistani-American di­aspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages. 

Chris Holden thanked the prime minister for the hospital­ity extended to the delegation during their visit and under­scored the need to further ex­pand Pak-US relations