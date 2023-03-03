Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM.
ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately at the PM office on Thursday and discussed professional matters related to the armed forces of Pakistan.
Official sources told The Nation that during the meeting, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister and discussed matters related to the armed forces of Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full support to the professional needs of the three armed forces.
Later, General Asim Munir also called on prime minister and discussed matters related to the Pakistan army and the security situation in the context of the fresh wave of terrorism in the country.
The army chief briefed the PM on the security situation at eastern and western borders.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the Power Division to hold a departmental action after the findings of an inquiry report held responsible the ‘human and technical error’ for the countrywide power breakdown of January 23.
The prime minister gave the order as the inquiry report of the massive power breakdown was presented in the cabinet meeting. Chairing the meeting, PM Sharif said the nation was awaiting strict action against those responsible for the incident that left the country in a power blackout for several hours. The inquiry report also said that an abnormal increase in the frequency of the alternate current line tripped the automatic security system of power plants. It also said that the Kot Addu power plant had the facility of ‘black start’, however due to expiry of the contract of the plant, it could not be made operational. Black Start is the procedure to recover from a total or partial shutdown of the transmission system which has caused an extensive loss of supplies. The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to line the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).
The federal cabinet was proposed that a special police force be deployed in areas with 60 percent and more line losses. The prime minister directed to constitute a special cabinet committee to finalize a strategy to end line losses, theft of electricity and solarization of tube wells. Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral relations.
The prime minister was talking to a four-member U.S. California State Assembly delegation led by Chris Holden that called on him. Other members of the delegation included Assembly members Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said Pakistan and the US celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations last year.
In that backdrop, he said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab on January 9 this year was a welcome development.
Punjab and California could work together in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, education, and cultural exchanges, he added.
The prime minister appreciated the positive role being played by the Pakistani-American diaspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages.
Chris Holden thanked the prime minister for the hospitality extended to the delegation during their visit and underscored the need to further expand Pak-US relations