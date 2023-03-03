Share:

QUETTA - University of Turbat ProVice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed on Thursday said that sports activities were important for students’ mental and physical wellbeing and the university administration was committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the students. He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Sports Week 2023 at multipurpose hall of the university.

He congratulated the winning teams, runnerup teams and other players on their success and active participation in the sports week. Dr Mansoor Ahmed encouraged the students to continue participating in sports and extra-curricular activities with zeal. He appreciated the efforts of sports department for organising sports week successfully which provided opportunities to the students and staff to demonstrate their sports talent and promote sporting culture, teamwork, and healthy competition in the university.