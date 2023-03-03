Share:

LAHORE - During his visit to the International Tablighi Markaz in Raiwind, the religious scholars of Aalmi Tablighi Jamaat, including Maulana Ahmad Laat and Maulana Farooq briefed the caretaker Chief Minister punjab Mohsin Naqvi on their activities related to the preaching of Islam.

The CM expressed his appreciation for the role played by religious scholars and ulema in promoting religion and acknowledged the valuable services being rendered by the Tablighi Jamaat for the propagation of Islam.

A proposal was put forward to construct a mosque, modelled after Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, at the International Tablighi Markaz that can accommodate up to one million worshippers. The chief minister pledged his support for the project stating that Allah Almighty blesses good deeds. “We have already had initial discussions on this proposal, and with the grace of Allah Almighty, this noble initiative will move forward,” he added. Maulana Ahmad Laat and Maulana Farooq offered prayers for the unity of the Islamic world, the prosperity of the religion of Islam, and peace and stability in the country.

The event was attended by several notable individuals, including Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Gohar Ejaz, and commissioner Lahore. CM seeks report of female patient molestation punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore regarding the alleged molestation of a female patient by a doctor at the Wahdat Colony hospital. He emphasized the need for swift action, including the prompt arrest of the accused individual, to ensure that justice is served and to deter such heinous behaviour in the future