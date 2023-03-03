Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court of Islam­abad on Thursday or­dered to discharge Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib from FIR pertaining to inciting the public against govern­ment institutions. Addi­tional Session Judge Tahir Sapra announced the ver­dict which was earlier re­served after hearing argu­ments from both sides. At the outset of hearing, de­fence lawyer Mian Ash­faq requested the court to discharge his client from the case. He also gave ref­erences of various judg­ments of the courts in similar matters. Howev­er, the public prosecutor opposed the request of defence to discharge Mr. Shoaib from the case. Af­ter hearing arguments, the court ordered to dis­charge the former gen­eral from the FIR. It may be mentioned here that the police had arrested Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib on February 27, from his residence in federal capi­tal. He had been in police custody as the local court had granted it a three days his physical remand.