Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a policeman with each enumerator to im­prove security during the Census in the province. The directive was issued by Chief Secretary Pun­jab Zahid Akthar Zaman while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The administrative secretaries of relevant depart­ments and police and military officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link. The chief secretary ordered that the transportation plan be implemented and security of the field teams be further enhanced. He also or­dered deputy commissioners to personally moni­tor the census and launch a special campaign to increase awareness among people. He appealed to people to fully cooperate with the enumera­tors in data collection. Provincial Census Commis­sioner Ali Bahadar Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that census work had been started in all districts.