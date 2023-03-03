Share:

After months of preparation, the first digital census of Pakistan finally kicked off on March 1, with the portal open for citizens to register their household numbers for the national count. This has been needed for a while considering that we were still relying on the dated method of having census workers visit every house and manually carry out the count. There was a need to move past this model, but whether we will be moving away from errors and the hang-ups of the old system is still questionable.

In theory, the move towards a digital headcount is preferable as it reduces the cost of staff needed to run the expensive exercise and allows for faster data collection with potentially increased transparency. Whether this will be executed the right way, however, is still questionable. There have been concerns raised on how actively citizens will participate in the census in the days to come—the self-mission aspect certainly requires the active participation of as many households as possible.

But in practice, even in urban centres such as Lahore, a significant portion of the population will not submit their own data. This is something that the state has to counter in the days to come.

But even if all issues of accuracy and logistics were to be resolved, the political questions remain as important as ever. The concerns raised by the previous census were termed by many to be political—in terms of how populations were represented, which sections were counted accurately and other concerns.

Provinces such as Sindh and KP in particular were not happy with the results due to what the count would do to political representation in the assemblies. If the results are not to the liking of political parties, can we expect a similar situation once again? Gerrymandering and counting all segments of the population are valid concerns, and it is hoped that this latest headcount is not another exercise in futility.