ISLAMABAD - The ECP has authorised the presiding officers, appointed for each polling station to conduct by-elections in 21 con­stituencies of the National Assembly, to exercise the pow­ers of a first-class magistrate under the CrPC, 1898 (Act V of 1898). The ECP notified this in pursuance of provisions of Section 193 of the Election Act, 2017. The powers will be exercised during bye-elections, from March 15 to March 17 this year, in respect of the offences punishable under sections 169, section 171 and section 174 of Election Act 2017. According to the notification, these offences shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provisions under section 190 of the code of Criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under chapter XX of the code.