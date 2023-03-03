Share:

Since the start of the 21st century, a great revolution of technology in the field of education has begun. Developed countries have adopted modern technology in education where students keep in touch with the online mode of teaching as well as introducing them to the benefits of using technology in modern. They prepare their students for the digital future.

It is the time of holographic technology where a teacher miles away looks like they are in front of you. It is the time of ChatGPT, a California-based OpenAI (artificial intelligence) technology in which trillions of words have been saved. So a student can write an essay within a minute or find relevant answers to spoken questions. Hence it is the time when internet users are getting information with a single click.

But unfortunately, our students are not aware of using these technological tools for their own benefit. They lack basic education on using the internet in a positive way. Similarly, students feel uncomfortable with the online mode of teaching and are not taking it seriously. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools rushed into the online mode of teaching in unprecedented ways. Some of them feel such a system is a need of the time. However, some of them came back to the conventional system and rely on the conventional way of teaching where a teacher’s physical presence is necessary. In that mode of teaching, students are in touch with a teacher for 3-4 hours a day, while in developed countries students are in touch with their teachers 24/7.

So the state should own this responsibility and adopt the policy of modern-day technology in the field of education where the students take benefits from it and detach themselves from the conventional system of pen and pencil. It is time to prepare our new generation of students for the upcoming digital future. This system would increase job opportunities in the state and abroad. This is the only way where our students could go parallel with the students of developed countries.

FAHIM MARWAT,

Lahore.