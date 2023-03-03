Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six senior officers of Foreign Office including five serving ambassadors have been pro­moted to grade 22 after the Central Superior Board cleared them for promotion.

Those who have been promot­ed include additional secretary (Administration) Foreign Office Syraz Qazi, Pakistan ambassa­dor to Malaysia Amina Baloch, Pakistan ambassador to Philip­pines Ambassador Imtiaz Qazi, Pakistan Ambassador Indonesia Muhammad Hasan, Pakistan Am­bassador to Brazil Ahmed Hus­sain Dayo, Pakistan Ambassador to Sweden Dr Zahoor Ahmed, and Pakistan Ambassador to Jarkata Muhammad Hussain.

After promotion, these officers would be given diplomatic as­signments compatible with their senior grade. The establishment division is expected to issue the notification of their promotions next week. Meanwhile several names are under consideration for appointment as high commis­sioner to the United Kingdom as incumbent High commissioner Moazam Ahmed Khan has com­pleted his term and is currently holding the charge till further orders. Several senior diplomats are also being considered for Pak­istan ambassador to the EU, after Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan was promoted to foreign secre­tary position in October last year.

Meanwhile the Foreign Office is busy in finalising the list of senior officers who would be ap­pointed as ambassador to Paki­stan missions abroad where am­bassadors have completed their tenure. Final approval would be given by the Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on the recommenda­tion of the Foreign Minister Bila­wal BHutto Zardari.