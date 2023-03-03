ISLAMABAD - Six senior officers of Foreign Office including five serving ambassadors have been promoted to grade 22 after the Central Superior Board cleared them for promotion.
Those who have been promoted include additional secretary (Administration) Foreign Office Syraz Qazi, Pakistan ambassador to Malaysia Amina Baloch, Pakistan ambassador to Philippines Ambassador Imtiaz Qazi, Pakistan Ambassador Indonesia Muhammad Hasan, Pakistan Ambassador to Brazil Ahmed Hussain Dayo, Pakistan Ambassador to Sweden Dr Zahoor Ahmed, and Pakistan Ambassador to Jarkata Muhammad Hussain.
After promotion, these officers would be given diplomatic assignments compatible with their senior grade. The establishment division is expected to issue the notification of their promotions next week. Meanwhile several names are under consideration for appointment as high commissioner to the United Kingdom as incumbent High commissioner Moazam Ahmed Khan has completed his term and is currently holding the charge till further orders. Several senior diplomats are also being considered for Pakistan ambassador to the EU, after Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan was promoted to foreign secretary position in October last year.
Meanwhile the Foreign Office is busy in finalising the list of senior officers who would be appointed as ambassador to Pakistan missions abroad where ambassadors have completed their tenure. Final approval would be given by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Foreign Minister Bilawal BHutto Zardari.