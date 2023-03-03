Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Former Punjab chief minister’s advisor Abdul Hye Dasti Thursday disowned millions of money was recovered from his residence by raid conducted by anticorruption couple of days ago. Talking to media here, the former MPA explained that the recovered amount belonged to his sister who just had arrived from US. “She owned the money by selling her inherited land,” he maintained. All property papers of the sold-out land were kept with her and she would soon come out to reveal the truth, he remarked.

DPO TAKES NOTICE OF TORTURE BY RETIRED POLICE OFFICER Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi on Thursday took notice of torture by a retired sub-inspector on his niece over a land dispute here in Muzaffargarh. According to a police spokesperson, the accused was booked with Civil Lines police station soon after the incident was reported. The accused named Khizer Shah was arrested from his house while the police were conducting raids to arrest other accused, he added.

Raza Safdar stated that those showing inhumane conduct have no place in society. “All are equal before the law and everyone would be treated on equal terms,” added the DPO. SIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES CHALLANED, ONE IMPOUNDED District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned six commercial vehicles and impounded another over different violations during a crackdown on Thursday. Taking action on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the RTA team led by Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Riaz launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles and checked route permits, fitness certificates and smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution.

The team checked 50 vehicles out of which six were challaned over improper documents, one impounded while a fine of Rs26,000 was also imposed on various other vehicles over violations. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Riaz said that strict legal action would be taken against illegal bus stands in city areas and the overloaded vehicles. Vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads, he added.