QUETTA - Balochistan’s Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday congratulated the nation on Baloch Culture Day. “Brotherhood, tolerance, and philanthropy are the strong common values of Baloch culture which need to be maintained and adapted to the requirements of the modern age,” Jamali stressed. He said, “Baloch culture has a creative force within it and is the bearer of unity, harmony, and tolerance with all other cultural units around it.” Acting Governor Balochistan urged the young generation to celebrate the day by adopting its golden principals and core values. “It is a day that reminds us to play an active role in advancing society on the basis of peace, harmony, and brotherhood by utilising constructive and traditional values,” he concluded.

EJAZ BALOCH EXPRESSES BEST WISHES ON BALOCH CULTURE DAY

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Mir Ejaz Baloch has expressed best wishes while congratulating the Baloch living around the world on Baloch Culture Day. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Baloch Culture Day is a day of peace, love and national unity. He noted that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to make the world aware of Baloch culture. “Baloch culture is a unique and strong culture, based on ancient heritage and famous for the hospitality, courage and commitment of the Baloch people,” he further said.