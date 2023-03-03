ISLAMABAD - The Coordination Committee of the Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan Thursday decided that all law enforcement agencies concerned and other intuitions would finalise their own targets along with their implementation timelines to counter terrorism in the country.
The committee that met under the chair of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan discussed in detail the progress on the implementation of NAP for countering terrorism and extremism.
The law minister, secretary interior, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), national coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Islamabad police chief, and representatives of the relevant security institutions attended the meeting. The chief secretaries and police chiefs of all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan took part in the meeting through video link, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.The participants got a briefing on the decisions taken by the provinces, in the last apex committee meeting, to improve the overall law and order situation in the respective federating units. There is a spike in terrorism throughout the country since banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November last year announced an end to the ceasefire agreed with the government. The militant group had also issued orders to its fighters to carry out attacks across the country. “Terrorism is a menace and a comprehensive and effective policy is needed to eliminate it,” the interior minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. The minister said that the government would block all resources of terrorists that provide them help and strength. “Steps are being taken on emergency basis to increase the capacity of counter terrorism departments (CTDs) and make them fully functional.” Rana Sanaullah said that economic development in the country could be ensured only when the people are be provided with complete protection.