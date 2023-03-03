Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Coordination Committee of the Central Apex Commit­tee on National Action Plan Thursday decided that all law enforcement agencies con­cerned and other intuitions would finalise their own tar­gets along with their imple­mentation timelines to count­er terrorism in the country.

The committee that met un­der the chair of Interior Min­ister Rana Sanaullah Khan discussed in detail the prog­ress on the implementation of NAP for countering terror­ism and extremism.

The law minister, secre­tary interior, director gener­al Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA), national coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Islam­abad police chief, and repre­sentatives of the relevant se­curity institutions attended the meeting. The chief secre­taries and police chiefs of all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltis­tan took part in the meeting through video link, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.The par­ticipants got a briefing on the decisions taken by the prov­inces, in the last apex commit­tee meeting, to improve the overall law and order situa­tion in the respective feder­ating units. There is a spike in terrorism throughout the country since banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan in November last year announced an end to the ceasefire agreed with the government. The militant group had also issued or­ders to its fighters to carry out attacks across the coun­try. “Terrorism is a menace and a comprehensive and effective policy is needed to eliminate it,” the interi­or minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. The minister said that the government would block all resources of terrorists that provide them help and strength. “Steps are being taken on emergency basis to increase the capacity of counter terrorism depart­ments (CTDs) and make them fully functional.” Rana Sanaullah said that eco­nomic development in the country could be ensured only when the people are be provided with complete protection.