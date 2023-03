Share:

A meeting of a high-powered Selection Board was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting approved promotions of thirteen Grade 21 officers to Grade 22.

Federal Secretary Information Shahera Shahid is also among them.

These promoted officers include ten from Pakistan Administrative Service, two from Postal Group and one from Information Group.

The Cabinet Division has also issued notification to this effect.