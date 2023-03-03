Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP) including important commanders were killed while 15 others were seriously injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Khost province of Afghanistan, according to the sources privy to the development.

They said the TTP commanders Abdul Mannan, Alam Khan Mudakhel, Kajir and three other unknown members of the terror outfit were killed in the blast. Meanwhile, the wounded include commander Fazl Amin, commander Muhammad Alias ‘Toofan’, com­mander Noor Payo Khan, Faqeerullah, Tarozai, Sat Kae, Ali Sir Khan, Zubair, Hijratullah, Kamal, Sher Afzal, Bakhtullah, Zabeehullah and two other unknown mil­itants. Following the blast, there is a wave of confu­sion and dissension among the TTP leadership. It is being discussed in the TTP circles that the recent vis­it of Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan has led to an increase in the problems being faced by the terror outfit. Meanwhile, the lower-level TTP members are becoming increasingly suspicious of the senior lead­ership of the Afghan Taliban. These occurrences are a clear sign of increasing intelligence ingress within the rank and file of the terror group. In a separate in­cident, an in-charge of TTP’s Umar Media Group, Mu­karram Harasani, was also seriously injured.