Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad warned on Friday that an attempt to arrest or disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan would further worsen the political situation in the country.

Earlier this week, a court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan over no-show in the Toshakhana case while the ministers have expressed intent to detain the PTI chief.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started preparations for general elections, adding that defiance of the orders of the Supreme Court would land the violators in trouble. He also claimed the ruling coalition PDM was facing internal conflict.

Sharing his two cents on the IMF deal, he predicted that it would trigger inflation and prices of electricity and petroleum products in the country would go up. He said the inflation, petrol prices and interest rate had broken all previous records. However, he appreciated China for providing assistance to the cash-strapped Pakistan.