LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan Thursday said that the Pakistani rupee had been slaughtered as it lost more than 62 percent or 110 per dol­lar in 11 months of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Imran Khan said the devaluation of rupee had increased the public debt by Rs14.3 trillion and inflation to 75-year high – 31.5 per cent.

“Rupee slaughtered – lost over 62% or 110/$ in 11 months of PDM. This has increased pub­lic debt alone Rs 14.3 trillion and histor­ic 75 years high infla­tion 31.5%. Pakistanis paying heavy price for the regime change con­spiracy where a bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by ex COAS,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Also while react­ing over the picture of general (reted) Amjad Shoaib in a jail, the PTI Chairman said: “I feel embarrassed as a Pa­kistani to witness the depths we have sunk thanks to this import­ed regime of a cabal of crooks and their han­dlers.” He said that in des­peration to cling to pow­er and muzzle all dissent­ing voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Paki­stani on sedition charges. Meanwhile Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz while responding to PTI leader asked him to ‘sit down.’ She tweeted, “Mighty audacious of u to criticize those who’re undoing yr mess created through yr ruthless plunder, incompe­tence, misplaced priorities, cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil. So sit down! “And let’s not for­get to thank all those for this mayhem who handpicked and fed you for four years, as well as the remnants of their influence in the ju­diciary that you are now banking on. Won’t let that happen Insha’Allah.”