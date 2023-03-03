LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that the Pakistani rupee had been slaughtered as it lost more than 62 percent or 110 per dollar in 11 months of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
Imran Khan said the devaluation of rupee had increased the public debt by Rs14.3 trillion and inflation to 75-year high – 31.5 per cent.
“Rupee slaughtered – lost over 62% or 110/$ in 11 months of PDM. This has increased public debt alone Rs 14.3 trillion and historic 75 years high inflation 31.5%. Pakistanis paying heavy price for the regime change conspiracy where a bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by ex COAS,” he tweeted on Thursday.
Also while reacting over the picture of general (reted) Amjad Shoaib in a jail, the PTI Chairman said: “I feel embarrassed as a Pakistani to witness the depths we have sunk thanks to this imported regime of a cabal of crooks and their handlers.” He said that in desperation to cling to power and muzzle all dissenting voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges. Meanwhile Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz while responding to PTI leader asked him to ‘sit down.’ She tweeted, “Mighty audacious of u to criticize those who’re undoing yr mess created through yr ruthless plunder, incompetence, misplaced priorities, cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil. So sit down! “And let’s not forget to thank all those for this mayhem who handpicked and fed you for four years, as well as the remnants of their influence in the judiciary that you are now banking on. Won’t let that happen Insha’Allah.”