Share:

LAHORE: - The government has an­nounced to upgrade the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and establish a Cen­tre for Disease Control (CDC) in the institution. IPH Board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool informed this in a statement issued on Thurs­day. He appreciated and welcomed the announce­ment made by the Gover­nor Punjab/Chancellor Mo­hammad Balighur Rehman, on the request of Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Ta­hir to take necessary steps to grant the status of Pro­vincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) to the insti­tute. He said that establish­ing a Provincial Center for Disease Prevention at the Institute would further im­prove the system of disease prevention, disease surveil­lance, research and issuing of disease alerts, besides, IPH would play an effective role in creating a healthy society and improving pub­lic health.