ISLAMABAD - Kulbhushan Jadhav remains the liv­ing face of Indian terrorism - a coun­try that claims to be the world’s larg­est democracy.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was unleashed on Pakistan by India to destabilise the country.

Jadhav, alias Hussain Mubarek Pa­tel, was apprehended on 3 March 2016 during a counter-intelligence opera­tion from Mashkel, Balochistan while he was travelling to Pakistan on an Ira­nian passport.

A serving Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was involved in espionage, acts of ter­rorism, and sabotage against the state of Pakistan.

Jadhav was running a network of ter­ror to sponsor terrorism in Pakistan through local militants. His cynical ac­tivities cost Pakistan thousands of lives and hence he was awarded death sentence in April 2017 by the Field General Court Marshal (FGCM).

Hailing from Mumbai, Kulbhushan Jadhav, in his confessional video state­ment soon after his arrest, said that he had joined Indian Defence Academy in 1987 before being commissioned in In­dian navy in 1991.

In contrast with New Delhi’s claim, he said, “I am still a serving officer in the Indian Navy and will be due for retire­ment in 2022”.

The on-duty spy went on to say that he commenced intelligence operations by 2002 and established a small busi­ness in coastal city of Chabahar, Iran in 2003 as a cover-up. He admitted to have visited Karachi undetected in 2003 and 2004.

“I am basically the man for Mr Anil Ku­mar Gupta who is the joint secretary of RAW and his contact in Pakistan, espe­cially in the Baloch students organiza­tion,” he confessed in the video.

The operative said that he was direct­ed to meet Baloch insurgents and con­duct subversive activities with their col­laboration, which resulted in the ‘killing or injuring of Pakistani citizens’.

The spy had contacts with banned or­ganizations and was working on plans to breakaway Karachi and Balochistan from Pakistan, and to sabotage the flag­ship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Pakistan still offered goodwill ges­tures. In December 25, 2017 Pakistan allowed Jadhav’s mother and his wife to travel to Pakistan to meet him.

Jadhav’s family members were ac­companied by then Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh during the meeting.

India later approached the Interna­tional Court of Justice (ICJ) against Paki­stan for denial of consular access to Jad­hav and challenging the death sentence.

In July 2019 after case hearing, the ICJ had disappointed India by neither an­nulling Jadhav’s conviction nor refer­ring his matter for retrial.

Instead, it directed Pakistan to take all measures to provide for effective re­view and reconsideration, including, if necessary, by enacting ‘appropriate leg­islation’. It maintained the stay on the convicted spy’s execution till ‘effective review’.

The court pointed out that respect for principles of fair trial was of cardi­nal importance in any review and re­consideration, and that, in the circum­stances of the case, it was essential for the review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav to be effective. Pakistan enacted the In­ternational Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Act), that a consular officer of the mission of the state con­cerned may file a petition before a court for review of a conviction, or sentence, handed down by a military court to its citizen in another country.

The National Assembly adopted a bill giving Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal against the death sentence awarded by a military court in April 2017. The assembly carried out the leg­islation in compliance with a ruling giv­en by the International Court of Justice in July 2019 asking Pakistan to grant the Indian spy the right to appeal against the death sentence and also to give him consular access.

Jadhav joined the Indian National De­fence Academy in 1987 and was com­missioned in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in 1991. During his ser­vice years, he was promoted to the rank of Naval Commander.