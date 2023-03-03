Share:

LAHORE - Jashan-e-Baharan cel­ebrations will start in the provincial capital from March 5 to 12 under the auspices of Information & Culture department and the district adminis­tration. Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa will supervise activities of the festival including security of different events. Giving de­tails of the famous spring festival, Addl Secretary I&C Department Ms Nazia Jabeen said that Jashan-e-Baharan was being celebrated at the divisional level, in which various events would be organized by I&C department, district administration, MCL & PHA, Walled City of Lahore Project, Punjab Sports Boards and NCA. The events include sports, cul­tural activities, tourism, music, bird and pet show and fireworks, she added and mentioned that ca­nals and main highways in Lahore would be deco­rated and illuminated tastefully. She further said that Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festi­val, lights and sound show, ghazal festival, paint­ing exhibition, women’s mushaira, classical music programme, comedy mushaira, musical gala.