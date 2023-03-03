LAHORE - Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations will start in the provincial capital from March 5 to 12 under the auspices of Information & Culture department and the district administration. Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa will supervise activities of the festival including security of different events. Giving details of the famous spring festival, Addl Secretary I&C Department Ms Nazia Jabeen said that Jashan-e-Baharan was being celebrated at the divisional level, in which various events would be organized by I&C department, district administration, MCL & PHA, Walled City of Lahore Project, Punjab Sports Boards and NCA. The events include sports, cultural activities, tourism, music, bird and pet show and fireworks, she added and mentioned that canals and main highways in Lahore would be decorated and illuminated tastefully. She further said that Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festival, lights and sound show, ghazal festival, painting exhibition, women’s mushaira, classical music programme, comedy mushaira, musical gala.
Staff Reporter
March 03, 2023
