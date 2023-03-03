Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat Islami on Thursday alleged rigging in re-counting of votes in Union Committee-VI of Akhtar Colony. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, JI local chief and candidate for Karachi Mayor, held PPP leader Saeed Ghani as responsible for rigging in recounting. “Our 350 votes were rejected at five polling stations in Falcon House School,” he claimed. “We have told the election commission Sindh, what is happening,” Hafiz Naeem said. “We knew well how the PPP uses people and provides jobs in a particular manner,” he said. “The People’s Party and the election commission should understand that the JI won’t withdraw from a single vote,” he said. “You are depriving the people of Karachi; we will raise voice and won’t talk until the results are not corrected. We want result of votes, the people have entrusted us,” he demanded. “The recounting of votes also going to happen at the Gulshan Hadeed UC and according to our reports, they have made preparations to forge the result,” he said. “A presiding officer of Keamari has testified, the presiding officers who have been asked repeating their thumb impressions, have been in contact. They are threatened to be removed from their jobs,” JI leader claimed.

“If they had conducted direct election of mayor, they knew well of their weightage,” Hafiz Naeem said. He demanded re-election in 11 union councils of Karachi.

“People have mandated the JI with massive number of votes. We are not those who were sold over ministries. The election commission has an opportunity to correct its actions, otherwise we will hold a sit-in on March 10 for an indefinite period,” he warned.