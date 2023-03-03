Share:

In his verdict constituting five pages, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said it was not appropriate to use “honourable” when mentioning the Supreme Court and high courts.

As per the decision, a lawyer used “honourable” continuously in the court while hearing. To which, Justice Isa said the word “honourable” was not attached with the apex and high courts in the constitution and it would be suitable if words were used according to the constitution.

It was also added in the verdict that “honourable” was not written with the judiciary in Britain mentioning the same word was not used in the constitution for the parliament.

Justice Isa said “honourable” could be used for the judges only but not for the institution.

The Supreme Court gave this decision in the pension case of the State Life employee.