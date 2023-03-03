Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s return to the country was proving fruitful for the party.

Addressing a convention, Mr Asif admitted the country was facing severe economic hardships, saying, "The rulers are facing severe challenges to cope with to take the country out of quagmire."

Mr Asif, taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, said, "All the conspiracies of Imran Khan have been undone." He assailed Mr Khan’s "Jail Bharo Movement", saying, "Imran’s court arrest drive has also faced a big setback. Imran himself secured bail, but he asked his stalwarts and workers to go to jail."

Recalling that PML-N supremo returned to country and went to jail by holding the hands of her daughter, Mr Asif said he [Nawaz] had maintained the country’s respect in this way.

He vowed that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country.