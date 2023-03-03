Share:

LAHORE - On directions of Director General of Lahore De­velopment Authority Aamir Ahmad Khan, LDA teams are conducting op­erations against commercialization fee defaulters and illegal commercial buildings. The staff of Town Planning Zone II of LDA under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Town Planning Salman Mahfooz conducted various operations in Sabzazar, Multan Road, Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 10 properties on non payment of commercialisation fee, and demol­ished 18 properties over illegal constructions. For non-payment of commercialization fee, 10 proper­ties were sealed at different places and eight illegal shops were demolished in Huma Block and Rachna Block of Iqbal Town. Illegal cafes on Multan Road, shops near Kharak stop were also demolished. 4 shops and an indoor sports hall were demolished due to illegal constructions in P Block Sab­zazar. 2 shops were demolished due to illegal constructions in Sabzazaar C Block. The actions were taken after issuing repeated notices to owners of these buildings and failing the con­pliance of rules .