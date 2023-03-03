Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Local Government Department set up birth registration counters in 15 more hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad to further expand ongoing birth registration project.

Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that the project is being executed by Sindh LG Department in collaboration with United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF).

The trained staff would be available on the birth registration counters in all the hospitals from 9 am to 5 pm, he said adding that facility of Polio and immunisation vaccination was also available at birth registration counters. The new counters were established at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Children Hospital Shadman, Zainab Panjwani Hospital, Darul Sahat, Batul General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi 5, SESSI Hospital, Memon Goth Hospital, Lady Duffren hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Mominabad Hospital, Qatar Hospital Orangi Town and 50-bed Hospital Landhi in Karachi and Maji Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hyderabad. The birth certificate fee for children under five years of age is just Rs.200, the registration fee for children between 5 to 10 years is Rs.350 and the fee for children above 10 year is Rs.500, he said.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah further said that birth certificates would be provided free of charge to children whose parents earlier refused to administer Polio and other immunisation vaccines and now they were willing to immunise their children.