The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred Punjab's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi from inaugurating development projects in the province.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the plea filed by Haroon Farooq to counter smog in Lahore. The judge remarked that he would award those sentence, who cut trees as smog was extremely dangerous for the residents of Lahore. The court barred the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) from cutting trees.

The judge remarked that the interim CM inaugurated the Kalma Chowk underpass which he was not authorised to do. Why the caretaker CM was in haste to inaugurate the underpass as it was still under construction, he inquired.

The court, on the other hand, rejected the plea seeking a one-hour extension in the duration for keeping bakeries open in Ramazan and summoned the Planning Commission chairman while issuing him a contempt notice. Meanwhile, the judge also summoned the Punjab chief secretary and the P&D chairman in a personal capacity.