Share:

ISLAMABAD - A police officer suffered injuries on Thursday when the local landlords equipped with axes and sticks attacked the police party in Shehzad Town area of federal capital where cops were called to clear off the land owned by Supreme Court Housing Society, informed sources. Police have arrested two accused on the spot besides filing a case against the accused with Police Station Shehzad Town, they said. There were unconfirmed reports that the violent landlords had attacked the police party with axes and sticks while injuring SHO Police Station Shehzad Town and two other cops.

According to sources, the management of Supreme Court Housing Society had acquired a piece of land from locals in Shehzad Town area for building houses for the employees of the apex court. They said that the management visited the site for demarcation but the local landlords started resistance on which police was called in. However, the violent locals including Iftikhar alias Khara attacked the cops and injured a police officer. The police retaliated and held two accused and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

Injured cop was moved to hospital for medical treatment. A police spokesman confirmed the development saying a police officer suffered injuries when local landlords pounced upon a police party called in for maintaining law and order in the area. He said that police arrested two accused involved in attacking police party and also filed a case against them. Meanwhile, a man was stoned to death in a factory located in limits of PS Rawat, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Bilal, body of whom was moved to hospital for autopsy. Rawat police filed a case and began investigation.