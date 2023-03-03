Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar eleven, Quetta ten, Gilgit six and Murree three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain wind and thunderstorm during morning hours is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, partly cloudy and dry in Jammu, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind/thunderstorm during morning hours in Leh.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula four degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus seven, Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.