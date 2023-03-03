Share:

KARACHI-Rangers and police in a joint action on Thursday arrested a man for renting out firearms to street criminals at Rs1,500 per day. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the joint-targeted action was taken in Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth. During the operation, a head of an organized criminal group, Naseem, was arrested.

Naseem in his initial statement confessed to his involvement in drug-peddling, dacoities and providing firearms to street criminals on rent, the Rangers spokesperson said. The paramilitary forces’ spokesperson further said street criminals used to rob masses out of cash, mobile phones and other valuables using the ‘illegal’ weapons provided to them by Naseem on rent. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the accused’s accomplices. On February 9, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho stated in his report that 131 street crime incidents took place in the metropolis within 24 hours.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to the report, seven criminals were arrested in wounded condition, whereas, 11 suspected criminals were caught red-handed.