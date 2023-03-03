Share:

LAHORE: - The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has sent medical equipment worth 15 crore rupees to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria. In this regard, a formal cer­emony was held in the department on the occa­sion of which Caretaker Provincial Health Min­ister Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Shoaib Jadoon, Vice Chancel­lor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Univer­sity of Health Sciences Professor Dr. Ahsan Wahid Rathor, Ex-Principal Sims Prof. Amjad, Principal Ameer ud din Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Za­far Al Farid, Principal Services Institute of Medi­cal Sciences Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, MS General Hospital Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, MS Services Hos­pital Dr. Mukhtar Awan, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Athar and other officers were present. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Aram and health secretary Dr. Ahmad Javid Qazi also reviewed the medical equipment donated to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria on this occasion. Talking to the media on this occasion, the caretaker provincial health min­ister, Dr. Javed Akram, said that medical equip­ment worth 15 crore rupees are being sent to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria by the various teaching government hospitals of Lahore affiliated to the Department of Special­ized Health Care and Medical Education. The medical equipment include ventilators, life-saving medicines, vaccines, examination gloves, blood transfusion sets, plasters, drip sets, face masks, hand sanitizers and other medical sup­plies. Thank you to all the officers, vice chancel­lors, MS and related staff. Disaster is in sight in Turkey and Syria at this time and our Muslim brothers and sisters are waiting for our help, he said. We must play our role during this calamity in Turkey and Syria. The federal cabinet has do­nated one month’s salary for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. May Allah Almighty accept our contribution, he said. It is a time of trial in Turkey and Syria. In Tur­key and Syria, about 55,000 Muslims have been martyred and about 7 lakh homes have been de­stroyed. At this time, we should not regret the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, but we should help our Muslim brothers and sisters, he added. “Turkey is our most excellent Islamic and sup­portive country who has helped Pakistan as a front-liner in every difficult time.