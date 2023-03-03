Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club excelled on the day one of the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship at the par-72 Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course, Multan on Thursday.

Minhaj stood out all by himself with an exceptional round of gross 68. Two shots behind Minhaj are placed Shahbaz and Ahmed Baig as their score for the first 18 holes being gross 70, two under par. Placed at a score of gross 71, one under par are Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi and Ashiq Hussain of Multan. One stroke behind them are Syed Raza Ali Rizvi of Rumanza Golf Club and M Naeem of Peshawar.

Muhammad Alam is at 73, M Sharif, Talib Hussain, Bilal Hussain Shah, Matloob Ahmed and Kashif Masih are all at gross 74. Shabbir Iqbal was not too illustrious and is placed at a score of gross 76. In the amateur category, Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club overwhelmed his playing partners, and all this skillful handling of the Rumanza Golf Course challenges enabled him to come up with an outstanding score of gross 70. Qasim Ali Khan is placed at a score of gross 73, Salman Jehangir at gross 75, Rao Hassan at 78 and Malik Haseeb at 78.