Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Thursday appreciated the performance of University of Technology Nowshera in various fields of science and technology.

However, he said, it is clear that comparison of a quality university should be at the international level and not at the national level because we are neither lacking in resources nor brains. He was presiding over a meeting related to University of Technology Nowshera at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Khan, Special Secretary Industries Abdul Qadir Safi, Economic Advisor of Industries Department Munir Gul and other relevant officers.

On the occasion, the university’s performance and problems were reviewed in detail and some important decisions were taken.

Adnan Jalil gave the university administration three new goals in addition to the general academic, teaching activities and hoped that no effort would be spared in achieving these goals according to the deadline.

The minister regretted that despite passage of eight years of its establishment, the university is running in a rented building, although 610 kanals of land has been allocated for the university in Nowshera. He directed immediate acquisition of the land award for the university and also directed early start of its construction work.