Share:

KARACHI-A six-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this week, was found murdered in the Bin Qasim area police and hospital officials said.

They said that the body was found in a drain off National Highway. The corpse was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors confirmed that she was brutally raped and then murdered. Area SHO Fahadul Hasan said that she had gone missing while playing outside her home three days ago. The family had lodged a report at the police station.