ISLAMABAD - National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday rolled out it’s first-ever ‘cutting- edge’ service that empowers citizens with the ability to protect and safeguard their personal data.

“In a significant development to further protect the privacy of citizen’s data, NADRA launches NADRA Ijazat Aap Ki Service – an initiative that puts citizens incharge of their personal data,” said a statement issued by the authority.

The authority said that the service would enable citizens to give their consent before verification of the CNIC (computerised national identity card) ensuring that their sensitive data was protected and secured at all times.

The service gives citizens real and effective ownership by restricting unauthorised access, it added. “Introducing a multi-layered control mechanism as a testament to NADRA’s dedication to graduate ID management from traditional security protocols to a digital consent regime.”

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, while launching the service, said that consent management was a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens’ privacy and strengthen data security. “Your data is your personal property, and just like your physical property, citizens are from now onwards empowered to control access and protect against misuse or unwarranted use,” Malik said.

He said that citizen’s data was not for sale as it was a valuable asset, and NADRA protected it passionately. “Informed consent will be required from citizens to use personal data by a product or service provider from now on,” said NADRA chief.

From now onward, all verification transactions will require a 6-digit passcode sent to the citizens’ registered mobile number to seek their consent to proceed with data sharing, according to details shared by the national registry. The pin number will be presented for authentication and will be deemed as the citizen’s consent to get his/her ID number verification from NADRA.

NADRA collects citizens’ mobile numbers at the time of registration for the ID cards. The authority has also launched an SMS service (8009), enabling citizens to enrol their mobile number. Citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit CNIC number on a short code 8009 to enrol their mobile number with NADRA. In response, the authority will send a confirmation message in case the enrolment is successful.

Malik further emphasised the need for citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their personal information and urged them to take all necessary precautions to prevent identity theft and fraud.