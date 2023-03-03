Share:

ISLAMABAD - Famous Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 51st death anniversary when people from all walks of life including literary circles with media platforms paid him rich tributes for his poetic contribution. Nasir Kazmi was considered one of the greatest poets of his era.

He was born on December 8, 1925, at Ambala in British India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan, he came to Lahore, electronic channels reported on Thursday. He did some journalistic work with ‘Auraq-e-Nau’ as an editor and became editorin-chief of the magazine in 1952. Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.