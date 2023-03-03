ISLAMABAD - Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, here on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy officials, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the commander of Royal Navy of Oman was received by the Naval chief. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation including defence, training and security between the two countries were discussed.
The Naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through regional maritime security patrols. The Naval chief thanked the dignitary on Oman Navy’s participation in the recently held AMAN-23 naval exercise at Karachi. The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. It is expected that the recent visit of the commander of the Royal Navy of Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular, said PN officials.