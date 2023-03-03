Share:

ATTOCK - One window facility will soon be launched in Machine Readable Passport (MRP) office Attock for the convenience of passport seekers. Assistant Director MRP office Attock Nasser ud Din said this while talking to this journalist in his office. He said when one window facility will be started it will facilitate hundreds of passport seekers on daily basis who will be provided all facilities through a single window.

He said that on an average 400 people (ladies and gents) visit this office daily for obtaining new passports/ renewal of their passports. Nasser ud Din said this office is generating more than Rs 10 million revenue on monthly basis.

While replying to a question, he said that despite shortage of staff, efforts are being made to facilitate people visiting this office. Replying to yet another question, he said that ordinary MRP can be received after a month while urgent MRP can be received after two weeks