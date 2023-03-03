ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has been called to Islamabad for high-level consultations on the current status of Pakistan’s relations with Washington. Diplomatic sources revealed that Ambassador Masood Khan has arrived in Islamabad where he would meet top policy makers in the foreign office. Ambassador Khan would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to brief them about current progress in Pakistan relations with the United States. Sources said the government is expected to task Ambassador Khan to push Pakistan’s case with the IMF for the early release of the next financial programme for Pakistan. Ambassador Masood is expected to stay for a week in Islamabad and would fly back to Washington after completion of his meetings with top officials.
Share: