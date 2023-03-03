Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has been called to Islamabad for high-level consultations on the current status of Pakistan’s relations with Washington. Diplomatic sources revealed that Ambassador Masood Khan has arrived in Islamabad where he would meet top policy mak­ers in the foreign office. Ambas­sador Khan would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari to brief them about current progress in Paki­stan relations with the United States. Sources said the govern­ment is expected to task Am­bassador Khan to push Paki­stan’s case with the IMF for the early release of the next finan­cial programme for Pakistan. Ambassador Masood is ex­pected to stay for a week in Is­lamabad and would fly back to Washington after completion of his meetings with top officials.