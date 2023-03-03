Share:

We believe that visa quotas should be lifted and people should visit anywhere they wish freely.

–Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

A visa is the conditional authorisation given to an individual to enter a foreign territory. This permission of sorts is given by the state and usually has certain lime limits to it. Its history can be dated back to 18 century Europe when the sudden proliferation in the number of immigrants caused authorities to become rather worried. Thus, the concept of passports and visas was created to limit the duration with which people flooded different countries and then limit the number of immigrants within each country. This also led to the entire process being formalised.