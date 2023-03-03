Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a pets gala here in City Campus on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad with Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS Associ­ate Prof (retired) Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad inaugurated the Pets Gala while fac­ulty members and students were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Na­sim Ahmad urged students regarding welfare, protec­tion, conservation of ani­mal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treat­ment and also condemn misuse (fights of animals) for the entertainment pur­poses. He advised students to prepare themself for the preparation of North Amer­ican Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) to learn about new trends and modern research in veteri­nary education for the diag­noses of different diseases.

The beautiful birds like pet pigeons, various kinds of colorful parrots and differ­ent species of dogs and cats brought in the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela. A large num­ber of students thronged at the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela. At the end of the event, shields were distrib­uted among the pet owners.