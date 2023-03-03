Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed that three Women’s League exhibition matches will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at Pindi Stadium. The two participating teams are Amazons and Super Women. The women’s matches will start at 1400 PKT and will be played in the lead up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL PSL 8 matches. Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on 8 and 10 March, respectively, while, Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on 11 March.

As such, tickets for three men’s HBL PSL matches will be valid for the women’s fixture with the stands on these match days to open three hours before the first ball is bowled. Furthermore, the PCB as part of its social corporate responsibility will use Wednesday’s T20 match to celebrate Women’s Day. The second exhibition match on Friday will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The third and final exhibition match on Saturday will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.