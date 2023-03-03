Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the incident took place during the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover in Islamabad.

In a statement, he also constituted a committee headed by former Secretary Home Shahid Khan to probe into the incident and examine its every aspect.

The committee has been directed to determine the responsible and prepare an inquiry report on emergency basis and submit it to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said no laxity will be acceptable in the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover project.