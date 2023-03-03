Share:

BUREWALA - A robber was caught in injured condition after encountering police here on Thursday, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of of Gagu Mandi police station here on Thursday. According to police, Three armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle and money from a citizen and managed to escape. The police started to chase the dacoits and the bandits opened fire on the police party near village 223/EB. In retaliation, a dacoit was injured in the firing and fell down while his two accomplices managed to escape from there. The police arrested the injured dacoit and recovered the looted motorbike.

The dacoit was identified as Maqbool Joiya resident of Pakpattan who was involved in over a dozen of robbery, dacoity, attempts to murder, and other crimes. He was the ring leader of an inter-district gang and was proclaimed offender in four cases. The absconders included Aamir and Farooq and the police were conducting raids for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.