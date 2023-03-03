Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Thursday announced a ban on protests near the courts located in the federal capital following the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) vandalism at the local courts. The development oc­curred as the local courts were allegedly vandalised by PTI workers on February 28. Seeing the security condition, the police had already imposed Section 144 across the federal capital. The spokesper­son of Islamabad police said the police have prohibited protests in the vicinity of the courts in the capital. He said that only lawyers, journalists, people facing trials and other relevant people would be al­lowed on the premises of the courts. The spokesperson said that measures were taken due to security and other threats and police can be informed on Pucar-15 about any suspicious activity. The security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judi­cial complex were breached as PTI work­ers removed all barriers during Khan’s ap­pearances in different courts. Some of the workers damaged the building property undermining the decorum of the courts.