HYDERABAD - On directives of Sindh Government and behalf of Sindh Chief Secretary, nominated Chairman District Level Monitoring Committee Shaheed Benazirabad and Provincial Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah Thursday chaired a meeting of District Level Monitoring Committee at Commissioner’s office. Addressing the meeting, the provincial secretary said that in order to provide relief to the general public, the provincial government nominated all secretaries as supervising officer Price Monitoring Committee at the district level in order to ensure the supply of eatable items at government fixed rates. He said that supply of wheat flour and other items to public at government rates was his top priority. He warned that hoarders and profiteers would not be given concession at any cost. He was optimistic that traders would cooperate with divisional and district administration and would sell eatable items at government fixed price.